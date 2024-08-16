Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 160.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.44.

Tidewater Renewables stock traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.07. 100,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550. The stock has a market cap of C$106.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.53.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

