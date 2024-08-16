Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Short Interest Up 60.5% in July

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THCPW remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

