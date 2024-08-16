Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Short Interest Up 60.5% in July

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:THCPW remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.