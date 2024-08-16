Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD) Short Interest Update

Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Themes US R&D Champions ETF Price Performance
Shares of Themes US R&D Champions ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.27. Themes US R&D Champions ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.
About Themes US R&D Champions ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Themes US R&D Champions ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Themes US R&D Champions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes US R&D Champions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.