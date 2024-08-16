Themes Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AGMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Themes Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AGMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Themes Silver Miners ETF Price Performance
Shares of AGMI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43. Themes Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $29.77.
