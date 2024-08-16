The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

DIS traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,266,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,049. The company has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

