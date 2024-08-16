The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $216.43 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.78 and its 200 day moving average is $215.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

