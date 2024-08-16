The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.21. 652,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.62. The company has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

