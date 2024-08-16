The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $185.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.02.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,994. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.17. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $3,758,458. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.