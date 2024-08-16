The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNTG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. 77,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,269. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $957.35 million, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

