The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of ODP worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 81.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ODP in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ODP in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other ODP news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert bought 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $99,858.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,858.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $28.02. 40,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODP. StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

