The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 68.0% in July

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 305,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,507 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 773.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

GF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,347. The New Germany Fund has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

