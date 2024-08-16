The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $68.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRNO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 30.1% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 175,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 48.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 15.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 238.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,327,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,587,000 after purchasing an additional 935,418 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.