The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,392. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

