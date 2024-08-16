The Buckle, Inc. Shares Rise 0% Following Same Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same-store sales rose 1.8% in the month of July. Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Buckle Price Performance

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $579,852.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,724,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,321.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $579,852.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,950,377 shares in the company, valued at $73,724,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,227 shares of company stock worth $1,563,527. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKE opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.14. Buckle has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Buckle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

