The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BODI shares. ThinkEquity began coverage on Beachbody in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Beachbody from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised Beachbody to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Beachbody

Beachbody Trading Up 2.5 %

About Beachbody

Shares of BODI stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

(Get Free Report

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.