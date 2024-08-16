Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading Up 3.5%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.73. 1,076,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,299,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,738,000 after acquiring an additional 607,800 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,919,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,117,000 after acquiring an additional 998,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

