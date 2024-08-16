Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Get Tesco alerts:

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.