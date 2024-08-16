Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) President Sells $513,975.00 in Stock

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $69.74.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

