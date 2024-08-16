Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) President Sells $513,975.00 in Stock

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
TRNO opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $69.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.
Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.
