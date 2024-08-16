Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $0.31

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Terra has a market capitalization of $259.31 million and approximately $16.60 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 824,066,864 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

