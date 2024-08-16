Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Get Terex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Terex

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 57.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terex by 202.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TEX traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,438. Terex has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Terex will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.