TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Insider Acquires C$950,240.00 in Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) insider TELUS Corporation purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$950,240.00.

TELUS Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, TELUS Corporation bought 416,400 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$1,703,325.84.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 1.9 %

TSE TIXT traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.74. 464,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The firm has a market cap of C$526.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.03. TELUS International has a 52-week low of C$3.90 and a 52-week high of C$15.56.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

