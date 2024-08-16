Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE VSCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. 519,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,469. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

