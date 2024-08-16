Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Lowered to $2.50 at DA Davidson

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.30.

Get Telos alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TLS

Telos Price Performance

Insider Activity at Telos

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood bought 158,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $379,159.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Wood bought 158,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $379,159.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 100,248 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $401,994.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 633,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,412.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 522,041 shares of company stock worth $1,911,334. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.