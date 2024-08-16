Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) PT Lowered to $69.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TNK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE TNK opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.28. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $296.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 266.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 76.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 14.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Articles

