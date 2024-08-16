TD Cowen Lowers Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target to $23.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Fortrea from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

NASDAQ:FTRE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 70,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,529. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.13.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. Fortrea’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 152.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

