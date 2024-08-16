Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,325. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 3.03% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.