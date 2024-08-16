Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TISCY remained flat at $10.28 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Taisei has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

