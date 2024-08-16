System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Cee Holdings Trust Purchases 14,142 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust bought 14,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,273.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,644,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,153.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cee Holdings Trust acquired 965 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,061.50.

On Thursday, July 11th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 6,749 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $9,786.05.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 45,616 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $66,143.20.

On Friday, July 5th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 2,355 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,414.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Cee Holdings Trust bought 248 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $359.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Cee Holdings Trust bought 66,290 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,457.60.

On Friday, June 28th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 23,136 shares of System1 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,547.20.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 43,307 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $62,795.15.

On Monday, June 24th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 1,200 shares of System1 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $1,740.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 2,382 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453.90.

System1 Price Performance

Shares of System1 stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 119,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,699. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

System1 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in System1 stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in System1, Inc. ( NYSE:SST Free Report ) by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of System1 worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

