Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $629.00.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $548.28 on Friday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.05.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

