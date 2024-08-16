Synlogic, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synlogic in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.80). Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,284.65% and a negative return on equity of 189.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synlogic stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,126 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.48% of Synlogic worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

