Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNDX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

SNDX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. 172,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,467. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

