SWS Partners Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

SWS Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.3% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85,070 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,667. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

