SWS Partners Has $3.40 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $3,412,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.75. 2,387,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,414. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

