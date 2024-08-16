Swedbank AB Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swedbank AB cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,652,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 251,728 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 0.9% of Swedbank AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $682,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.50.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $262.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,657. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,786,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,786,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,932,595.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $47,935,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

