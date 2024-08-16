Swedbank AB Has $1.11 Billion Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 1.5% of Swedbank AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Swedbank AB owned about 1.22% of Synopsys worth $1,110,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $549.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,132. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $574.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.