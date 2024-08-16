Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,135,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 830,351 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.12% of Verizon Communications worth $211,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,372,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

