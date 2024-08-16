Swedbank AB Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,643 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.11% of Netflix worth $308,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $674.07. 3,508,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $290.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $653.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

