Swedbank AB Acquires 132,105 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,814,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,105 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Veralto were worth $268,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,343,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

NYSE VLTO traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $108.72. 941,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,257. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $109.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

