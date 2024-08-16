Susquehanna Trims Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price to $11.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNCY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 74,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,261. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $509.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,964 shares of company stock worth $249,375 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

