Susquehanna Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $2.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Up 1.4 %

PLUG opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after purchasing an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Plug Power by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 923,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.