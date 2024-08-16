Susquehanna Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $55.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.93.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64, a PEG ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $159,061.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

