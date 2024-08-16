Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Surgery Partners

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 257.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.