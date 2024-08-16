Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC downgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.86.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.83. 408,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

