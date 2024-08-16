Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 6.6%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.47. 2,474,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,445,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,873 shares of company stock worth $4,171,119. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after buying an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $23,186,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $19,630,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,777,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

