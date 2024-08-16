SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. 66,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 289,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.