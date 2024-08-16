Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein Sells 15,999 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE:SLF traded up C$0.82 on Friday, reaching C$71.64. 1,606,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,696. The company has a current ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.02. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$61.84 and a 12 month high of C$74.94.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.