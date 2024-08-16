Stride (NYSE:LRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.56

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.56 and last traded at $82.26, with a volume of 199498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

