Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:STRS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. 855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $196.11 million, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.12. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stratus Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

In related news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $29,699.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,157,385 shares in the company, valued at $33,020,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $148,482. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stratus Properties

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.