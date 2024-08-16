Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $39.31 on Friday. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $159.91 million, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $143.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.51 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

In related news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, acquired 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 412,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

