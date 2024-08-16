StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,022.00.

SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

